Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,505,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105,697 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $15,181,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth $11,128,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $2,813,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,012,952.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,800. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NXST opened at $200.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.