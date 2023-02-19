Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Position Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.87.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $58.00 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.37 million. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

