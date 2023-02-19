On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ON were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in ON by 31.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ON by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,837 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ON by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,311,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ON by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in ON in the second quarter valued at $3,538,000. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ONON shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

ON Trading Down 1.9 %

ONON stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.98. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). ON had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $339.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

