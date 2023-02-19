OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in OneMain were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in OneMain by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,661,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in OneMain by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OMF opened at $44.51 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

