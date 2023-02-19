OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 4.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 5.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 13.2% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.67. OneSpan Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

