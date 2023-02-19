Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on shares of Orion Office REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

