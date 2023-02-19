ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $87.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.68. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.78 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $329,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,238,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,185,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

