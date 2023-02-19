PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1,987.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $27.64 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.