Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

PGNY stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $205,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,683.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $205,354.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,683.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $81,320.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $6,054,472 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

