Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 265.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,562.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 163.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

NYSE BFAM opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.02.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

