Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 753.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 382.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Snap to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Snap to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,689,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $611,821.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,556 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,101,989 shares of company stock worth $11,794,997. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

