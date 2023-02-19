Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 759 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,732 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 532,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $49.33 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88.

