QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 14.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QDEL opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $120.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

