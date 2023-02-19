Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $875.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qurate Retail Profile

QRTEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

