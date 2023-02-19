Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.96.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

