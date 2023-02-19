Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.5 %

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,234 shares of company stock worth $14,921,020. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

