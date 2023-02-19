Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 42,705 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,942.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,705 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,893.4% during the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,202.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,329.6% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 73,802 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 334,773.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 318,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,588,000 after purchasing an additional 318,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4,146.0% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 786,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,616,000 after purchasing an additional 767,918 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.