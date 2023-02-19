RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,443 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after purchasing an additional 257,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 355.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652,800 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,621,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 457,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,379,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 360,507 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLX Technology stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. RLX Technology Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.70.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

