Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 274.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rogers by 9.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $98.45 and a twelve month high of $274.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

