Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $427.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $434.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also

