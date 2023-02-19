Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE RCL opened at $73.03 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.78) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 over the last three months. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.



