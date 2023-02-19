Ryan Glenn Sells 1,250 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,755.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Paylocity Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $209.31 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.40 and a beta of 1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paylocity (PCTY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.