Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,896.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 482,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,408 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,296 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,888.9% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 53,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 51,114 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.1% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 977,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,030,000 after purchasing an additional 928,863 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.