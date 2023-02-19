Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.12 and a 200-day moving average of $249.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

