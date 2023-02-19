Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Position Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $162.53 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average is $139.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Seagen from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.