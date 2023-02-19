ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.30%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

