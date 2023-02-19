Shilanski & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,218 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.3% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.