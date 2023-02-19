ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stake Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,550,000 after purchasing an additional 627,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,327 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,563,000 after acquiring an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $199.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $394,388.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $394,388.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $2,037,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,314 shares of company stock worth $6,494,536. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.