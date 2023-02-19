Silvant Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8,631.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 574,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,302 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,471,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,737,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,045,038 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after buying an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after buying an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,863.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,524,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,863,000 after buying an additional 15,682,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alphabet by 2,152.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,440,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 12,843,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $94.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.