SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.98. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

