Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,654 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIX. William Blair lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

SIX opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $46.59.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $1,089,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,406,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 58,750 shares of company stock worth $1,281,675. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

