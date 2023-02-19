SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SLM were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SLM by 9.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,503,000 after purchasing an additional 564,507 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,918,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,814,000 after purchasing an additional 596,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Price Performance

SLM opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

