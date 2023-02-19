SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,733 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in SM Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SM Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,226,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:SM opened at $30.27 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 4.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.