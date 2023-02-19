Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $74.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

