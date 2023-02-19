SP Asset Management Acquires 51,114 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,888.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,114 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co grew its position in Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

