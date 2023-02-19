Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $115.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SPLK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Splunk to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Splunk to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.27.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

