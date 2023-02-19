STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical
In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 39,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STAAR Surgical Stock Up 0.7 %
STAA opened at $70.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27.
About STAAR Surgical
STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.
