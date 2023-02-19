Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.13.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,242 shares of company stock worth $2,984,913 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

