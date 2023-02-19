Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stride were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stride by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Stride by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.38. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Insider Activity at Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

