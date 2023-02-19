Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 11.5% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 43,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,208,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,224,000 after acquiring an additional 72,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 320.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $152,329.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $356.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

