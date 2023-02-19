SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SmartRent by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SmartRent by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,079 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in SmartRent by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,443,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,028 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SmartRent by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,046,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,837 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SmartRent by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 862,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $575.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.86. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

SMRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.86.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

