SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 11,307 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

