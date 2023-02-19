SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaltura in the second quarter valued at $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 176.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 195.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Kaltura from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Kaltura Trading Up 1.0 %

About Kaltura

NASDAQ:KLTR opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.