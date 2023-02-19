SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,803,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 235.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198,025 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 77,792,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779,441 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 39,333.9% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,943,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.71.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.00 ($6.45) to €5.50 ($5.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

