SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 25,360 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 5,982.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 210.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TLRY. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Tilray Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.68.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

