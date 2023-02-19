SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Ambev Stock Performance

Ambev Dividend Announcement

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.32.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Ambev Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.