SVB Wealth LLC Has $69,000 Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sabre by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sabre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after buying an additional 26,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sabre by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sabre by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter.
Sabre Stock Down 7.8 %
Shares of SABR stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.75.
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
