SVB Wealth LLC Invests $26,000 in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SIOX opened at $0.41 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focuses on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis, such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

