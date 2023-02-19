SVB Wealth LLC Invests $54,000 in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CS. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

