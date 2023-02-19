SVB Wealth LLC Invests $85,000 in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BARK. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BARK by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BARK by 839.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,032,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the second quarter worth $1,567,000. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the second quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the second quarter worth $1,303,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. BARK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

In other BARK news, Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $25,265.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,830,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,612,760.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other BARK news, Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $25,265.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,830,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,612,760.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zahir Ibrahim bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 149,650 shares of company stock valued at $229,887 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BARK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About BARK

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

